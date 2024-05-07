Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 94.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 152.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 49.2% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.77. 877,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,090. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

