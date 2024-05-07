Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $428.56. The stock had a trading volume of 787,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

