Hyman Charles D Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 727.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 353,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.95. 563,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

