KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.42

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 16555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
