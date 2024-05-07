Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.67

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.67 and last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 21839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Techtronic Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.6065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

