Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.560 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

DOX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 743,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,316. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.