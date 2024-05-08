iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Reduced by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 905,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

