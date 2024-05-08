ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 9,729 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

BATS:QUAL remained flat at $161.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 852,549 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

