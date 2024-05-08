AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Purchases $95,192.60 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $95,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,056.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065. AMREP Co. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.