Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AATC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

