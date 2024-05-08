Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TSE:ERF traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.57. The company had a trading volume of 575,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,899. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$18.23 and a 52-week high of C$28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The business had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.001087 earnings per share for the current year.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.36.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

