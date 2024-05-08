Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.63. 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

