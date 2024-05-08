Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 1,568,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

