EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 2,986,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

