EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $222.07. 338,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,762. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

