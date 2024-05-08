First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.32. 26,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 289.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

