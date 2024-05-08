Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.25

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 5705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.28.
Gamehost Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10. The stock has a market cap of C$217.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.
Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamehost Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Gamehost Announces Dividend
About Gamehost
Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gamehost
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.