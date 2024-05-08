DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.80

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 141032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,261.29.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 116.24% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of C$69.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.02032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.