Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.53

Shares of Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.53 and last traded at C$27.33, with a volume of 21727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.24.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.54.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.