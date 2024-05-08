iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 188,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

