Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 195,195 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWFree Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,195 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of ReNew Energy Global worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 302,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.91. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

