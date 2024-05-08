RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,608 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 213,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

