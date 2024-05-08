EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,953,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 809,067 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,304,000 after buying an additional 660,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

