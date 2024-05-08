Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 212,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,772. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.