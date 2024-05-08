ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. 257,824 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

