ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,094 shares in the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. 103,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

