ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

TLH stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 402,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,135. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

