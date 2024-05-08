ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 173,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,325. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

