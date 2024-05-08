SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Up 10%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 930,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 848,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.40.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

