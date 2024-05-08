Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,290,000 after buying an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $67,160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,162.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 614,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 595,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

LYB stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.18. 3,123,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.