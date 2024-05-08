Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 10,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499. The company has a market cap of $347.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

