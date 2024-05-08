Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,379 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after buying an additional 352,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 113,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.19. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

