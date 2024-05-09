Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 271 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 295,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $102.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.