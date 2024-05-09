Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,596,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,250,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $105.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

