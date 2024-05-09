Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 495.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 267,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 381.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 159,113 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 380.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

