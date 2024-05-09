Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 1-Year High at $205.07

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.07 and last traded at $204.75, with a volume of 155348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $3,587,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.8% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.