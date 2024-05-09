Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 745,929 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Amgen by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 989,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,869,000 after acquiring an additional 522,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,855. The firm has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.