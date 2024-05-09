iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is GDS Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $781,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $405,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 254,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

