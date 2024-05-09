Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 12%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) fell 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 29,195,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 7,414,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
Technology Minerals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06.
About Technology Minerals
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
