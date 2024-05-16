Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

