Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) Announces Strong Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2024 and Full-Year 2024

Natera, Inc., a prominent name in the field of cell-free DNA and genetic testing, has disclosed its preliminary unaudited financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full year that concluded on December 31, 2024. The company reported a significant surge in revenue, pointing towards a robust performance amidst its operations.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Natera anticipates total revenues of around $472 million, showcasing a remarkable 52% increase from the corresponding period in 2023, which had total revenues of $311 million. Similarly, for the entire fiscal year of 2024, the company projects total revenues of approximately $1.7 billion, marking a substantial 56% surge from the prior fiscal year’s total revenues of $1.1 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, Natera processed approximately 792,800 tests, demonstrating a growth rate of 26.5% from the same period in 2023. The company also highlighted its achievements in oncology testing, with around 150,800 tests processed in the fourth quarter of 2024, showing a notable 54.7% increase from the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Natera’s positive cash inflows have been another area of strength, with around $45.8 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 in contrast to cash outflows of $60.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Similarly, for the full year of 2024, the company reported positive cash inflows of approximately $86.3 million compared to cash outflows of $267.1 million in 2023.

These financial achievements were announced concurrently with the company’s participation in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 15, 2025. The detailed results will be shared during Natera’s upcoming earnings call scheduled for February 2025.

Natera has been making significant strides in the domain of personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, focusing on oncology, women’s health, and organ health. The company operates under high-quality standards, emphasizing accuracy and efficiency in its services.

While the preliminary financial results are encouraging, it’s essential to note that they are subject to potential revisions based on year-end closing procedures and final audits. Subsequent events may influence the final outcomes. Natera continues to keep investors informed about any updates regarding its operational and financial performance.

For more comprehensive insights into the company’s financial stance, interested parties can refer to the official investor relations section of the Natera website. Natera remains committed to maintaining transparency and providing timely updates regarding its operational progress and financial health.

