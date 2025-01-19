Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.56 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($3.88). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.83), with a volume of 478,023 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.19. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,500.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $3.24. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100,000.00%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

