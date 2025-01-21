Financial Survey: 6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO)

6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 6D Global Technologies and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of 6D Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 6D Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CISO Global $57.06 million 0.21 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares 6D Global Technologies and CISO Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

6D Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Volatility and Risk

6D Global Technologies has a beta of 15, indicating that its stock price is 1,400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 6D Global Technologies and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 6D Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

CISO Global beats 6D Global Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 6D Global Technologies

6D Global Technologies, Inc. is a holding company which engages in the digital business solutions. It operates through the Content Management Systems and Information Technology (IT) Staffing segments. The Content Management Systems segment offers web content management solutions, marketing cloud solutions, mobile applications, analytics, front-end user experience and design and marketing automation. The IT staffing segment provides contract and contract-to-hire IT professional staffing services. The company was founded by Tejune Kang on February 9, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

