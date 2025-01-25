BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management**

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. recently announced entering into a standstill agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P. The agreement, effective from January 20, 2025, involves BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. and BlackRock Advisors, LLC agreeing to terms with Saba Capital Management, L.P. during this period.

The Standstill Agreement includes provisions where Saba will adhere to specific standstill covenants and vote its shares of common stock, if any, in alignment with the Fund’s Board of Directors’ recommendations on all shareholder matters. The agreement will be in effect until the day following the Fund’s 2027 annual meeting of shareholders or August 31, 2027, or until earlier termination by the involved parties.

Included in the 8-K filing is the Standstill Agreement document (Exhibit 10.1) for reference and incorporation into the report. This move by BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. signifies a strategic decision as the Fund navigates its operational landscape and shareholder interactions.

Furthermore, in compliance with financial reporting requirements, the company disclosed the attached financial statements and exhibits. This formal disclosure, in line with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, provides transparency to stakeholders and investors on the recent developments within BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.

The completion of this agreement underlines the Fund’s commitment to structured governance and its responsive approach to aligning interests with key stakeholders and shareholders.

*(This article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing text of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc.)*

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

