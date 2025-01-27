Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) Announces Resignation of Board Member and Bylaws Amendment

On January 20, 2025, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting the resignation of Benedetta Casamento from the company’s Board of Directors. The departure of Casamento was noted as being voluntary and not due to any disagreements with the company on operational matters, policies, or practices.

Additionally, on the same date, the Board of Directors of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. approved an amendment to the company’s Bylaws. The amendment now states that the Board may consist of a minimum of four directors and a maximum of nine, whereas the previous range allowed for five to ten directors.

In compliance with the filing requirements, the company also disclosed that an Exhibit 3.1 detailing the Amendment of Bylaws, effective January 20, 2025, was submitted along with an Interactive Data File (XBRL tags embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as Exhibit 104.

The report was signed on behalf of the company by Clint J. Pete, the Chief Financial Officer, on January 24, 2025. The 8-K filing did not indicate any further changes in the company’s structure or operations beyond the specified amendments to the Board of Directors and Bylaws.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s 8K filing here.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

