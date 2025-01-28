Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $340,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,051,000 after buying an additional 9,923,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 6,071.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,039,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 186.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,415,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,890 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

