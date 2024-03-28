ASD (ASD) Market Cap Hits $48.18 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $48.18 million and $2.72 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00006942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00013725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,386.72 or 1.00011955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00142856 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07172333 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,595,225.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.