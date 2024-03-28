Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,942 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $110,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $84,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2,050.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 832,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. 5,439,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,200. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

