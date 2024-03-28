Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $235,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,225,000 after buying an additional 2,744,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 4,589,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,725. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

