Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 1,667,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,315. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $983.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

